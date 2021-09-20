Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles rest together in Italy: rare photos of a couple

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ romance is one of those cases when in any other situation it would be impossible to imagine such a couple. But the 27-year-old singer and 37-year-old actress have been together for more than six months and it seems that in their relationship, which they do not seek to advertise, everything is fine. Now the lovers are spending time in Italy, where, it seems, everyone rushed at once: Kim Kardashian, and Kate Moss with her daughter Lila Grace, and Nicky Hilton, and Katy Perry with Orlando Bloom, and even Nastya Ivleeva.

Harry Styles fanpubs actively publish footage taken by an Italian fan and artist. Even the surreptitious footage does not give rise to doubt – the couple is having a great time in the port town of Porto Erokle in Tuscany, in southern Italy: they have lunch in one of the restaurants and walk along the embankment. By the way, Harry was brought to Italy not so much by his thirst for travel as by his work: the shooting was recently completed there. the film adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ novel “My Policeman” (My Policeman) about same-sex relationships, which will be released by studio Amazon. Lily James, known for her role in the movie “Cinderella”, will appear on the screen along with Harry Styles.

Harry and Olivia Wilde in Italy today – July 1 pic.twitter.com/3TdGV5QOcG – HSD (@hsdaily) July 1, 2021

Harry and Olivia Wilde in Italy today – June 30 pic.twitter.com/7NOS2QcmUw – HSD (@hsdaily) June 30, 2021

Recall that a new stellar romance between Olivia Wilde and ex-soloist of One Direction, and now a solo performer and actor – Harry Styles became known in early January this year. Several media outlets reported that Olivia broke off the engagement with comedian and TV presenter Jason Sudeikis precisely because of Harry, but, as the insiders found out, the artist was not the reason for this separation. For the first time in the status of a couple, Olivia and Harry appeared at the wedding of his agent, where the artist introduced her as his girlfriend. And in February, Wilde publicly endorsed her boyfriend by posting a lengthy Instagram post.

Sudeikis and Wilde began dating in 2011, a year later the actor proposed to the actress. The couple’s son, Otis Alexander, was born in April 2014, and in 2016 they had a daughter, Daisy. But their wedding was not destined to come true: in November last year it became known that the celebrities are no longer together. People, citing sources from the circle of stars, said that the gap occurred back in early 2020, and the actors decided to remain friends. This information was confirmed by an insider Entertainment Tonight, noting that there is “no drama” in their breakup.

Sudeikis also decided to move on – the other day, rumors about his affair with model Keely Hazell were confirmed.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis with children