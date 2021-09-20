OnePlus will not release the flagship smartphone OnePlus 9T

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in an interview with The Verge and a number of other publications spoke about the company’s plans to develop the direction of smartphones. It was about both the devices and the software component.

Since 2016, OnePlus has traditionally released updated versions of the current flagship smartphones with the “T” prefix. For example, in September 2019, the OnePlus 7T debuted with a 90Hz display, and last year the OnePlus 8T came out with an increased charging speed.

However, this year, according to Mr. Lau, expect the OnePlus 9T smartphone to appear. What exactly is the reason for the decision to refuse to release the device is not specified.

In addition, the OnePlus executive spoke about the merger of the OxygenOS and ColorOS operating system base as part of a partial merger with OPPO. According to Pete Lau, these two operating systems with the Android core will continue to exist under their own name and will continue to offer their own unique features. However, the code behind them will be the same.

The further development of the two operating systems will be handled by one team. This approach will improve the performance of OxygenOS and ColorOS, as well as speed up the release of updates.

The first OnePlus smartphones based on the integrated software platform will be released next year. The unified OS will also be available as an upgrade for existing devices.