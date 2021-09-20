O’Reilly: Buchnevich will be an important part of the Blues

After the championship in 2019, “St. Louis” two years in a row could not pass the first round. In 2020, “Blues” hit the sensational “Vancouver” (2-4), and last season the team could not oppose anything powerful attack “Colorado” (0-4), missing 20 goals in four meetings. This offseason, “St. Louis” decided to make changes in the composition, and the main acquisition was the Russian forward Pavel Buchnevich.

The striker was traded from Rangers for power forward Sammy Blay and a second-round pick in 2022. Buchnevich came to the Blues as a limited free agent, but quickly signed a four-year contract for $ 23.2 million. The Russian must strengthen the top 6 of St. Louis and become an important part of the Blues special brigades. It is planned that he will play both in the majority and in the minority.

“He’s definitely going to be an important part for us,” St. Louis captain Ryan O’Reilly said this week in an interview with NHL.com. “His hockey skills are at an elite level. The Arsenal has a really unique skill set that makes him a truly elite player. In my opinion, he will be a very good addition to our team. ”

“I know that this is a good team, they won the Stanley Cup two years ago,” the Russian forward said in the summer after signing a contract with the new club. “They have a lot of good players, they play great. Plus they have a good goalkeeper team. I will play a big role and help the team win. “

“I played a lot that year,” Buchnevich added, referring to last season with the Rangers. work as best I can, I will continue to try to play well and help the team to win. And this is the most important thing. I don’t really think about points, I just try to help the team win. That’s all … Last season I played a lot. minority, and I did it. I tried to help the team both in attack and in defense. “

In addition to Buchnevich, who last season scored a career record 48 (20 + 28) points in 54 games, in the “St. Louis” from “Colorado” during the offseason moved another skilled striker – Brandon Saad, able to strengthen the attack and the majority. At the same time, the “Blues” left forwards Mike Hoffman and Jaden Schwartz. But still it can not be said that “St. Louis” has become weaker. Especially on paper. Although the real strength of the team will be able to show only the upcoming season.

Video: Ten best goals of Pavel Buchnevich in the season 2020-21

“I loved our moves (in the offseason),” O’Reilly said. “In my opinion, we made great deals that gave us a new look. we all and the coaching staff must become one team and move forward. New players, I think, are incredibly important to us. “

In the offseason, “St. Louis” tried not only to strengthen the composition of new faces, but also to maintain the backbone. Defender Colton Parayko and Russian forward Ivan Barbashev signed new contracts with the club. The free agent striker has signed a two-year deal with the Blues for $ 4.5 million.

In the last regular season, the Russian scored 12 (5 + 7) points in 38 games and continued to bring huge benefits to the team at both ends of the site. Barbashev played both in the minority and climbed to the top 6 several times. Last season, the Russian forward once again showed his versatility and willingness to help the team in any role, and also once again demonstrated the potential that he continues to reveal from season to season.

“He has very good potential,” O’Reilly said, referring to Barbashev. “He is a very good and intelligent player. He works hard on the ice, including when playing in the minority. He has a very high hockey IQ, and he incredible amount of potential. You see him taking more and more steps forward every year. And he has everything to become a great player. ”

Believe it or not now, O’Reilly has been captain of the St. Louis for only one year. Although it seems that he has been in this role for several years. The striker looks very organic in it. The center-forward was named captain following the 2018-19 championship season, when he became one of the main creators of the Blues’ success and was named Stanley Cup Winning Player of the Year for the Conn Smythe Trophy. What is it like for O’Reilly to play with the captain’s patch on the chest, and what is the main feature of this role?

“I get a lot of experience (as a captain) from start to finish, but the most important lesson learned is the ability to speak, – said O’Reilly. – You have to be able to communicate with everyone and find a way out of uncomfortable situations, resolve them. it’s a difficult conversation or something like that, I feel like I have to do something right away and immerse myself in the situation. ”

“And this applies to everything. Not only staff, but players and coaches. I believe that you just need to have a good dialogue with everyone, be able to put the team’s interests first in any situation and do what you think is the best decision at a particular moment,” – added the captain of the “St. Louis”.

The Blues Champion Window is still open. As noted by O’Reilly, the team has a deep composition and the potential to tackle the most serious problems. And the exchange of Buchnevich only confirms the high ambitions of “St. Louis”, which is willing and ready to go on a new campaign for the Stanley Cup. The club has all the initial data for this.