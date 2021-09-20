PayPal has launched operations with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin ⭐ Business portal fdlx.com

September 20, 2021, FDLX.COM / In the UK, the international payment system PayPal has launched operations with cryptocurrencies.

PayPal customers can buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin with cash through their wallets online or in a mobile application.

PayPal allows you to buy Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash in amounts ranging from £ 1 to £ 15,000 per transaction and £ 35,000 per year. A prerequisite is to have British citizenship.

More than 4% of UK citizens (over 2 million people) have cryptocurrency wallets. Over the year, the average amount that the British invest in cryptocurrency has increased by £ 40 to £ 300. Largest investment – £ 7m

Experts report that the main purpose of buying cryptocurrency is to capitalize on the rise in the value of bitcoin and other electronic currencies.

PayPal shows customers the prices of cryptocurrencies in real time. The payment system has also added educational materials about cryptocurrencies, their volatility, risks and opportunities. PayPal claims that after a sale, funds are quickly available in a customer’s account. There are no storage fees, however there are transaction fees and currency conversion fees for buying and selling.

09/20/2021