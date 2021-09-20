Phil Davis defeated Yoel Romero

Former UFC middleweight title contender, Yoel Romero, made an unsuccessful debut in the Bellator light heavyweight division, losing to former division champion Phil Davis in the first match under the banner of the organization.

In the first round of the duel, which led the Bellator 266 tournament in San Jose, the Cuban looked absolutely passive, giving the initiative to the American, but in the second five-minute Romero stepped up and carried out two successful attacks that delighted the audience in the arena, but did not bring much harm Davis. In turn, Davis, who began to worry about the infrequent but powerful low-kicks of the opponent, decided to test his wrestling skills by making a successful takedown at the end of the round.

Finding that Romero’s fight was grossly overrated, in the third round Davis relied on transfers and control on the ground, taking the final segment of the match in a dominant style.

After the final siren, Yoel Romero went to his corner, and was very surprised when he was informed that the fight was over, since he himself clearly planned to fight two more rounds.

Davis was even more surprised when he learned that Romero had won not by unanimous decision, but by split decision. While the two judges saw the American dominate the fight, giving him the fight 30-27 and 30-26, their third colleague decided that the Cuban had won the match 29-28.

In the second most important event of the event, the fourth number of the Bellator welterweight division, Neiman Gracie, won a bright victory, already at the 87th second of the fight, finishing by technical knockout of Mark Lemminger.

Among other results, we note the defeat of the Russian Khalid Murtazaliev, who lost by unanimous decision to the American Anthony Adams in three rounds, as well as the early victories of Ben Parrish, Abraham Vaesau and Edwin De Los Santos.

NASTY SHOT! ?? Edwin De Los Santos gets the W in his Bellator MMA debut.# Bellator266 prelims, brought to you by @monsterenergy and fueled by @ampm… ▶ ️ https://t.co/eFqVTINytN pic.twitter.com/6sXhCppQDQ – BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) September 18, 2021

All Bellator 266 Tournament Results.