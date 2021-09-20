Photos of nude Jennifer Aniston will be sold at auction to combat coronavirus

Jennifer Aniston

The famous photo of Jennifer Aniston, in which she poses nude, will be put up for auction, and the proceeds from its sale will be used to fight the coronavirus.

Black and white photography, which has become a cult over the years, was taken in 1995 when the actress was 26 years old. The picture was taken by Mark Seliger. Calling the shot vulgar or too frank is unlikely to turn the tongue – all the intimate parts of the star of the series “Friends” are covered.

My dear friend Mark Seliger put up 25 of his portraits for auction, including mine. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of this portrait will go to NAFC, an organization that provides free coronavirus testing and treatment for low-income people across the country.

– said 51-year-old Aniston.

The initial price of the lot has not yet been announced, but there are already more than enough people willing to purchase this photo among the subscribers of the actress.

In addition to the Aniston photo, 24 more works of the photographer will be put up for auction, among them there are portraits of Leonardo DiCaprio, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and other celebrities.