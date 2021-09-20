PlayStation Studios is gearing up for new acquisitions. The head of Sony Pictures spoke about the plans of the corporation

Rumors of future Microsoft purchases emerged last week. The American company was said to be preparing for a major takeover. And Sony is not going to stand aside.

Tony Vincikerra, president of Sony Pictures, was asked during a speech at the Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Media Communications & Entertainment Conference if Sony intends to make acquisitions in the film industry. A Sony spokesman made no secret of the fact that the gaming industry seems more important to him at the moment:

“I think traditional media such as television and film have reached their peak and the gaming business will be a new and growing segment. Who’s better than Sony? I think that there are too many film studios, and in the next five to ten years there will be one or two fewer of them. But it seems to me that the next area of ​​consolidation will be the gaming business. “

InvestGame research confirms that more than $ 22 billion will be spent on acquisitions in the gaming industry in 2021. And this is the highest figure since 2016.

During a meeting with investors in April, Sony representatives confirmed that the company intends to “aggressively” invest in its game studios. Three teams recently joined PlayStation Studios: Housemarque, Nixxes and Firesprite.