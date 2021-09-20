PlayStation’s future: Sony Pictures director believes television and film are at their peak

Chairman and CEO Sony pictures Tony Vincikerra believes that traditional film and television are “at their peak” and that Sony’s video game business is “an emerging area of ​​growth.”

Vinchikerra spoke about this during the last conference. Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Media Communications and Entertainment, where he was asked if he expects further consolidation in the film industry. We will see more video game mergers and acquisitions in the future, Vincicarra says …

“I think the traditional media – television and film – are probably at their peak and the gaming business will be the next growth area. And who, if not Sony, is best suited for this? including from our side. I really think that there are too many film studios, and over the next five to ten years there will be one or two fewer of them. But I am sure that the next area of ​​consolidation will be the gaming business. “

Sony has previously expressed its desire to bring the two areas of entertainment closer together and is now actively converting some of its game franchises into films and TV shows, including The last of us, Twisted metal, Ghost of tsushima and Uncharted… The company is also uniquely positioned to create games on IP Marvel such as “Spiderman” and “Wolverine“and release them exclusively on PlayStation consoles.

In terms of mergers and acquisitions in the gaming industry, over the past few months, Sony Interactive Entertainment has expanded Playstation studios several new teams at once, including Housemarque, Nixxes Software and Firesprite… In the future, Sony intends to invest even more “aggressively” in studio development, new content and partnerships.

