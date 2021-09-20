PS4 9.00 Update Broke Some Consoles | Games

PlayStation 4 owners are experiencing issues after installing Update 9.00. Users claim that the new firmware version slows down the console, makes some functions unavailable, and in some cases may render it inoperable.

Among the problems encountered, console owners note the PS4 looping in safe mode, problems launching games, PS Store and other applications. Reddit user Markles91 also complained that his console stopped working after the update. He noted that he contacted the service center, but there he was offered to fix the problem for a fee, since he had expired the warranty period.



However, not all PS4 owners experienced difficulties. Reddit user with nickname Zarithan suggested that the problem is related to the type of drive installed. According to him, on consoles with SSD, the new firmware version works stably, while his friends who have HDDs installed face various difficulties.

The 9.00 PS4 update was released on September 15th. In it, the developers have expanded the functionality of parental controls, added the display of prizes earned on the PlayStation 5, and also introduced the ability to delete a group in “messages” for owners.