PSG forward Lionel Messi did not shake hands with Mauricio Pochettino – the conflict between the coach and the main star

Photo where Mauricio Pochettino pulls his hand to the side Leo Messi, flew around all sports media. The star striker considered that the coach was worthy only of his gaze. And a few more lines. After that, Messi sat down on the bench, bowed his head and clearly thought that was going wrong. Before the match against Lyon at the home stadium of PSG, the fans staged a large-scale show-greeting to the player. It was his first match at the Parc des Princes. And the audience was expecting heads. And we got a cross, a couple of bright passes and a substitution, when the team did not even beat the opponent.





Statistically, Leo is not bad and, despite the substitution with the score 1: 1, he became one of the best players in the match. Whoscored gave him 7.3, only more Neymar. The French media were also pleased with the Argentinean – no one criticized him for his game and almost everyone praised him. He has 4 hits in 76 minutes, 3 successful dribbles and 83% accurate passes. According to these indicators, he was definitely one of the best on the field. But one thing is missing – goals and assists. This is especially dissonant with the events that take place in the Premier League. Drove there Cristiano Ronaldo and scores in every match. Messi has obvious problems, which are now superimposed on dissatisfaction with the head coach.

It’s good that Pochettino is still calm. He understands for sure: a conflict with the main star will primarily affect him. It is unlikely that the management will think for a second which side to take. Therefore, despite the defiant act, the coach did not say a single bad word about the player.

“Sometimes decisions are positive, sometimes they are not. But that’s why the coach stands next to the bench to make decisions. You may or may not like it. I asked him how he felt. He said that everything is fine with him, there are no problems, ”Pochettino said after the game.

But, of course, he needs to figure out how to build Leo into PSG’s attack structure. Obviously, there are two problems:

Messi is used to being the sole leader. This has always been the case at Barça, which is why it was difficult for many in attack to play with him. For 15 years, only David Villa and Luis Suarez… He used to feel special, but in PSG and without him there are enough charismatic men – Neymar and Mbappe hardly ready to fully adapt to Leo. They have an established style and an accurate understanding of how to build a game in attack. Therefore, a compromise is needed, which has not yet been found. Messi has had a tough summer. First, the long Copa America, where Argentina eventually won. Then the crumpled preparation due to the transfer to PSG. He already faced something like this in 2019, however, then he never left Barça. Also a tough summer tournament, plus injury – and not a single goal in the first seven rounds. Then – the Renaissance.





Rest assured, Leo will be back very soon. And the main thing during this time is not to disturb the calm. If the conflict begins now (within the team or with the coach), then this will definitely not help either Messi or PSG. But Paris’s dream of winning the Champions League has not gone away.