Rare shot: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on a walk in Los Angeles

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Last Saturday, 38-year-old Mila Kunis and her 43-year-old husband Ashton Kutcher decided to take a break from both their parenting responsibilities and work. Leaving their children at home, six-year-old daughter Wyatt and four-year-old son Demetrius, the couple went to breakfast at one of the local cafes. The paparazzi filmed them in the Studio City area of ​​Los Angeles, where they leisurely strolled down the street.

In public, the couple appeared in comfortable looks: Mila, who is now filming the film Luckiest Girl Alive, was wearing a white T-shirt, denim shorts and flip flops, and her husband was wearing a white long sleeve top, black pants, sneakers and a baseball cap. In everyday life, the couple always prioritizes comfortable clothing, prioritizing personal comfort.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher generally lead a closed lifestyle and do not aspire to be the main characters in the media space. Spouses rarely go out and almost never get into public scandals.

However, this year they faced a wave of criticism after admitting that they do not bathe their children every day. However, the public condemnation of the couple, it seems, only amused – Mila and Ashton reacted to the criticism with humor and recorded a funny video with their playful comments.