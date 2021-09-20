Resurrected on Switch and commented on the possibility of new content in the game

Diablo II: Resurrected Chief Designer Rob Gallerani and Graphic Engineer Kevin Todisco in an interview with GamesBeat commented on the game’s operation on the Nintendo Switch and the possibility of new content in the project.

Recall that, as part of the pre-launch testing of Diablo II: Resurrected, it was possible to try it on all target platforms, except for the Nintendo hybrid console.

Gallerani says nothing to worry about as remaster is coming to Nintendo Switch “Like clockwork”… Todisko added: “The Switch version is very good. I think people will like the opportunity to take for the first time [игру] with you on the road “…

“With the Switch, we have taken into account a lot of things, especially when playing in handheld mode. Everything is much smaller. I had to pay attention to things like font size and position of elements on the screen. “– said Gallerani.

As for the potential addition of new content to Diablo II: Resurrected (journalists asked about another act), now there is nothing like that in the plans, but with proper demand from the community, anything is possible.

In particular, at this stage, the developers are focused on achieving “Authentic, nostalgic” experience: “If the community says ‘you did well,’ then we can have the next discussion.”…

The release of Diablo II: Resurrected is expected on September 23 this year on PC (Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, as well as Nintendo Switch. Blizzard Entertainment unveiled a cinematic trailer for the remaster last week.