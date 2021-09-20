Ripple Does Not Plan XRP Settlement With SEC, Believing Gensler Will Drop Lawsuit | Blockchain24

Amid an ongoing lawsuit with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple’s legal team said they had no plans to pay the regulator. They are confident that Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler will be convinced that investigating the case means choosing winners and losers in the crypto business at the expense of innovation.

Ripple’s legal department says it won’t settle dispute with SEC

Ripple’s legal team told Fox Business that they have no plans to settle the lawsuit with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Charles Gasparino said. On Friday, he tweeted:

“Ripple’s legal team told Fox Business that they have no plans to settle disputes with the SEC over the XRP status lawsuit, and they are confident that they can show that Gary Gensler chooses winners and losers in the crypto business to the detriment of innovation in his case.”

Last December, the SEC sued Ripple Labs, its CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen over the XRP sale, claiming the token was an unregistered security.

In January, Garlinghouse was asked why Ripple had not negotiated a settlement with the SEC. He replied:

“I can’t go into details, but I know we have tried – and will continue to try with the new administration – to address this issue so that the XRP community can continue to innovate, consumers are protected, and orderly markets are preserved.”

Supporters of Ripple and XRP are hoping that new SEC chairman Gary Gensler, who taught cryptocurrency at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), will reject XRP’s claim. They believe there was a conflict of interest with former SEC chairman Jay Clayton. In August, the state oversight agency launched an investigation into the XRP lawsuit involving Clayton and senior SEC spokesman William Hinman.

Gensler has shown that he recognizes innovation. During a hearing at the U.S. Senate Banking Committee last week, the pro-bitcoin senator Cynthia Lammis asked him:

“Do you support responsible innovation?”

Gensler immediately replied:

“Oh my gosh, yes. I mean, they bring light into the room. This gave us the opportunity to conduct a mixed hearing with other participants. I mean, innovation is what supports access, economic activity and gives many of us the best opportunities in life. ”

The SEC chairman also acknowledged that Satoshi Nakamoto’s innovation has given impetus to the development of a new industry.

“Its innovation has spurred the development of cryptoassets and the underlying blockchain technology,” Gensler described, adding that “it has been and can continue to be a catalyst for change in finance and money.”

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency Ripple (XRP) is returning to some of the trading platforms from which it was removed due to a conflict with the SEC. In particular, today it became known that the XRP token won another victory in the re-listing in Japan, where the coin will again be available for trading on the TaoTao crypto exchange at the end of this month. Earlier this month, Japan’s Rakuten Wallet resumed XRP margin trading.

Regulatory FUD seems to be dying down as it slowly returns to major exchanges and privacy coins. So on September 9, it became known that the ZCash (ZEC) coin has officially returned to the Bittrex platform.