Ronaldo’s new goal, Dynamo, Chelsea and Real victories, Juve crisis, Messi does not shine at PSG, Golovin scores, Jimmy Greaves died and other news – Football

1. In RPL “Dynamo” won Sochi (1: 0) thanks to a goal by Arsen Zakharyan, and Tula Arsenal took three points vs. Nizhny Novgorod (3: 2): Chaushic’s goal on 94th helped.

2. In the Premier League “Manchester United” snatched victory over West Ham – 2: 1. Lingard scored in 89th minute, De Gea took a penalty on the 95th (Atkinson showed 11 meters behind hand play Shaw). Ronaldo also scored – He has 4 goals in 3 games since returning to Manchester United. Chelsea defeated Tottenham in the derby – 3: 0. Leicester lost Brighton.

Chelsea and Liverpool tied for 1st place in the Premier League – they have equal additional indicators. Brighton – 4th after 5 rounds.

3. Juventus tied with Milan – 1: 1. Ante Rebić answered Alvaro Morata’s goal in the 4th minute in the second half. Juve is doing badly so far: 0 wins in 4 rounds of Serie A and 18th place with 2 points. This is the team’s worst start over the past 60 years…

“Roma” lost for the first time under Jose Mourinho, losing to Verona (2: 3). Before that, there were 6 victories in a row. Other results of the game day in Italy – here…

4. Real Madrid snatched victory at Valencia (2: 1), scoring in the 86th and 88th minutes. Distinguished Vinicius and Benzema, who also assisted each other. The Brazilian has 5 + 1, the Frenchman 6 + 5 in 5 games of the season… Other Spanish results – here…

Meanwhile, Real leads in La Liga with 13 points, Barça has 7 points and 2 games in reserve.

5. Russian midfielder “Monaco” Alexander Golovin first scored this season in Ligue 1, making a scoring action in their 2nd straight game. But Lionel Messi did not have a day: he started for the PSG-Lyon match, but was replaced at the 76th minute. Former Barça player 0 goals and assists in 3 matches for the Parisians. However, PSG managed without Leo: Icardi scored the winning goal at the 92nd minute.

6. Erling Holland scored in the 7th match in a row… He has 68 goals in 67 games for Borussia. Norwegian caught up with Robert Lewandowski in the scorer race, and Dortmund won Union (4: 2). Other results of the day in the German championship – here…

7. Died legendary striker Jimmy Greaves. The top scorer in England was 81 years old.

8. KHL. “Spartacus” won Riga Dynamo, Avtomobilist lost to CSKA.

9. “Spartak” may appoint sports director Miguel Torrecilla from Zaragoza.

10. In the plot of “Russia 24” statedthat figure skater Alexandra Trusova performed five quads at the US International Classic without falling. In fact, she missed three jumps.

11. Barcelona wants to sign Holanda, Pogba and Olmo next summer.

12. Russian candidate for the post of head of the technical committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Natalia Kuzmina removed from the elections… This was announced by the head of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics (VFHG) Irina Viner-Usmanova.

13. Valery Karpin on Monday will announce the expanded composition of the Russian national team for the October selection matches of the World Cup 2022.

14. Former Eight Division World Champion Manny Pacquiao announced his candidacy for President of the Philippines…

15. The first racket of the world Novak Djokovic for the third time in a year and a half visited the Bosnian pseudo-pyramids… He said that they help to recover.

16. VTB United League Super Cup. CSKA in the final beat Zenit, UNICS prevailed over Lokomotiv-Kuban in the match for 3rd place.

Quotes of the day.

Materazzi on the conflict with Zidane: “The Italians condemned me, and had to kiss the ground I walked on“

Vladimir Pozner: “Khabib is an outstanding person in his own way… I will definitely invite him to my program “

Koeman on Bayern: “We lost to them 2-8 against Messi, Suarez and Griezmann. Now there were Balde, Demir and Mingesa. I’m realist“

Sanya about Ronaldo’s goal: “Can someone explain how VAR works? I don’t understand anymore 🤦🏿 “

Match TV journalist: “Fedun promised Spartak fans 6 points in matches with Legia and CSKA “

Shaquille O’Neill: “Modern players are lazy and friendly“

Solskjaer 2-1 v West Ham: “Manchester United had 2 iron-on penalties… Hopefully this is not a situation: “Ronaldo will never get a penalty.”