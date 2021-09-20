Rose McGowan arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs

Of course, I do not admit my guilt, – said the actress to the journalists of the New Yorker.

It is noteworthy that traces of cocaine were found in Rose’s luggage back in January this year at the Washington airport. However, only at the end of October, information appeared in the media that an arrest warrant was issued in the name of Rose McGowan, that is, after her accusations against Weinstein. Probably, the actress will soon set a date for the trial in the drug possession case.

Rose McGowan at a police station in Loudon County, Virginia, November 14, 2017

Recall that Harvey Weinstein fell into disgrace after The New York Times published a large investigation, which said that the producer had sexually harassed employees of his film company The Weinstein Company and actresses, including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, for many years. Even before the article was published in the New York Times, McGowan said Weinstein’s people called her and offered millions of dollars for her silence.

Rose McGowan and Harvey Weinstein

Weinstein is now undergoing treatment with his unfortunate colleague Kevin Spacey at the elite Meadows Clinic in Arizona. According to the Daily Mail, a month of treatment at the Meadows Clinic, which specializes in the treatment of addictions, including sexual addictions, costs about $ 36,000.

Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey