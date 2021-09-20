Rostov-Don and CSKA are invincible in the Champions League – which opponents did the Russian teams beat?

Russian participants of the women’s handball Champions League “Rostov-Don” and CSKA played three matches for two and won all of them. Four were supposed to be played, but one of the games was postponed indefinitely. And it seems that no questions should arise with a 100% result, but the failures of the Rostovites in the end and the torment of the Muscovites in the match with the tournament debutant were striking. Not everything is so smooth.

Why is Rostov-Don getting up?

The Rostovites, who simply incredibly strengthened their defense, but at the same time lost Anna Vyakhireva, who had suspended their careers, played with status rivals. We started with Brest, which played in the Champions League final last season.

And did not experience any particular problems until the last 10 minutes. But then they almost lost all the advantage. Suddenly the Rostovites “got up”, began to make one mistake after another, and only the excellent play of goalkeepers Victoria Kalinina and Anastasia Lagina saved the team from a very nervous ending. 26:24 – Winning start in the Champions League with the support of their fans.

In the second round, Rostov-Don went to visit Bucharest, which greatly reshaped the squad in the offseason. But the magnificent Christina Neagu remained. However, this did not help Adrian Vasile’s wards in the match with the Russian club. The advantage of the vice-champions of Russia was not just great. It was overwhelming.





Rostov-Don defeated CSKA in the first super match of the season. Even the fight didn’t work out

Suffice it to say that in 45 minutes the Romanian team was able to score only 12 goals into Rostov-Don’s goal. Yes, the defense of Rostovites played great, but here we can say that Bucharest looked helpless in the attack. But Rostov got up not 10 minutes before the end of the game, as in the first match of the Champions League, but 15 minutes before the end of the game.

And he missed the ball per minute until the end of the game with regularity. At the same time, failures began in the attack. The handball players of “Bucharest” who had already stopped fighting seemed to have taken up their spirits, but the Rostovites were able to keep the victory – 30:27. The Russian club is leading in its group. But there is not enough team for the whole match. The roster is almost entirely made up of handball players who have worked hard at the Olympics, and they are still far from their best form.

Almost no point guards

CSKA also has all the players from the national teams who participated in the Olympics. But the leader is Slovenian Ana Gros, who has not played in Tokyo. She looks much fresher than her teammates. And scores, scores, scores. But the rest of CSKA’s players cannot play at the same level as Gros.

In the match with the debutant of the Champions League Turkish “Kastamonu” Muscovites suffered a whole first half and a little more in the second. Florian Pera’s team was left without the main point guard. Daria Dmitrieva, like Anna Vyakhireva, suspended her career, Ekaterina Ilyina suffered a finger injury in the Super League match with Kuban, and Karina Sabirova barely started playing after a long recovery. CSKA could not come off at least two goals in the score. And they seemed to be playing with an outsider, but considering that Kastamonu is based on the handball players of the Montenegrin national team, it was not easy.





“Where is the anger?” Why CSKA frankly failed in the last Champions League match

Only in the second half, several quick breaks after a good game in defense allowed CSKA to break away by four goals. And there and then “Kastamonu” again reduced the gap to a minimum. However, the Muscovites immediately responded with another successful streak, and in the end won 34:27.

For CSKA, the match against Kastamonu was the first in the current Champions League. Although the first was to be the game with the French Metz. But the match did not take place due to the fact that the French side could not agree on a relaxation of the covid rules when entering from Russia. CSKA had to serve a mandatory quarantine, and with a busy calendar, this is impossible. Metz did not accept the offer to exchange circles.

As a result, the match was postponed indefinitely. Perhaps for CSKA in its current state, this is even for the best.