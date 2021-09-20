Rubin – Zenit – 1: 3, video, goals, match review, September 20, 2021, RPL

Zenit played a game with the prefix “super” in Kazan. Having defeated Rubin, the Petersburgers strengthened their leadership.

Today Dziuba returned to the Russian national team (albeit only to the extended team) and to the Zenit base. It is not known whether the head coach of the Russian champions was planning Sergey Semak release the ex-captain of the national team from the first minutes, but the issue was resolved by itself – did not arrive in Kazan Azmun… Another loss in the composition of St. Petersburg after injured Lovrena, Karavaeva and Ozdoeva…

It is curious that in Kazan Semak played according to the same 3-4-2-1 tactical scheme as in London. Obviously, the Zenit coach was pleased with the way this model worked at Stamford Bridge, and he also took into account Rubin’s strengths. On the right flank Malcolm and Sutormina, converted into a full-back from a midfielder, it would be difficult to defend against a bunch Samoshnikov – Kvaratskhelia… Tenacious Barrios turned into an additional defending piece in the position of the right central defender.

An interesting decision was made during the defense and Leonid Slutsky… His center forward Despotovich played personally against Rakitsky, unless he walked by the hand with him – the rest sat on their half of the field. Therefore, the Serb all the time kept in the right semi-flank, and Chistyakov with Barrios had the opportunity to calmly roll the ball. As a rule, the external center-back was responsible for the development of attacks, that is Barrios… Apparently, this is what I wanted Slutsky, because the Colombian on the ball is not at all as good as the Ukrainian.

Still the plan Semak worked much more efficiently. Petersburgers constantly created tension at the gates Dupin at the expense Dziuba and groups of Brazilians: Malcolm with Claudinho played close to the center due to the fact that they got inside roles in the 3-4-2-1 formation, and the center Wendel great spinning roundabout of blue-white-blue attacks.

The best attack and the best defense of the first rounds of the RPL met in Kazan: Zenit scored 16 goals, Rubin conceded five. The sword broke through the shield today. In the first half, the guests surpassed the hosts in shots – 10: 0 (on target – 5: 0)! This was reflected in the result: the teams left for the break with the score 3: 0 in favor of the Petersburgers.

Dzyuba after the news of the call to the Russian national team, he caught an incredible courage and upset his beloved coach Slutsky. At the 24th minute, Artyom delivered a cool blow after Abilgor knocked the ball out from under my feet Claudinho… The ball hit the target by a rebound from the bar.

At the end of half an hour of play Dzyuba took part in Zenit’s second scoring attack. He threw the ball on Malcolm, and he quickly orientated himself and gave the transfer Claudinho… The interaction of the two Olympic champions baffled Rubin’s defense, and Claudinho scored his first goal for St. Petersburg.

And before the break Dzyuba issued a double. Zenit succeeded in a smart counterattack involving Malcolm, Kuzyaeva and the ex-captain of the Russian national team. Even when the Petersburgers were out of defense, the ball hit the hand Barrios, but according to the new interpretation of the rules, this is not a reason to cancel the goal – the wrong phase of the attack.

Semak outplayed Slutsky tactically, and during the break, the owners’ coach had to change something. “Rubin”, of course, began to meet “Zenith” higher, but the Petersburgers calmly broke the pressure of Kazan with fast, combinational football. Formidable three “Rubin” Despotovich – Kvaratskhelia – Dreyer did not have time either in attack or defense. Dzyuba could have made another effective action at the beginning of the second half, if Malcolm did not ruin the one-on-one exit. All the more unexpected was Rubin’s goal in the middle of the second half. The guests brought it themselves. Rakitskiy fouled in an episode when it was not worth it, making angry Semak, a Chistyakov after serving and a discount, he cut the ball into his own goal, although the opponents did not exert any pressure on him. That’s so funny!

Goal inspired Rubin – team Slutsky returned to the game. The Kazan coach himself used all the ways to get his players, began to make claims to the referee Ivanov with or without reason and was sent off for two yellow cards. At least Rubin began to shoot at Zenit’s goal. In the second half, the hosts did not concede to the guests on blows – 8: 8. Nevertheless, the Petersburgers were nevertheless closer to a major victory than the Kazanians to a draw: hitting the target – 1: 4.

Dzyuba played 85 minutes. Center stats: 42 touches, five shots, two dribbles, three key passes and 72% of passes. In this form, Artyom will definitely help the Russian national team.

Semak took revenge from his friend Slutsky for two sensational defeats last season.