Rubin – Zenit: starting lineups for the RPL match

The starting lineups of “Rubin” and “Zenith” for the match of the 8th round of the RPL have become known.

“Ruby”: Dupin, Zotov, Uremovich, Talbi, Samoshnikov, Abildgor, Khvan, Khakshabanovich, Kvaratskhelia, Dreyer, Despotovich.

Subs: Medvedev, Ismagilov, Savitsky, Nizhegorodov, Kostyukov, Bakaev, Musaev, Kostyukov, Surikov, Ignatiev, Onugha.

“Zenith”: Kritsyuk, Chistyakov, Rakitsky, Santos, Sutormin, Kuzyaev, Barrios, Wendel, Claudinho, Malkom, Dziuba.

Substitutes: Kerzhakov, Byazrov, Krugovoy, Khotulev, Erokhin, Mostovoy, Kravtsov, Kuznetsov.

The meeting of the 8th round of the Russian Premier League of the season 2021/2022 will be held at the Central Stadium in Kazan. The starting whistle will sound at 18:30 Moscow time. “Championship” will conduct a text online broadcast of the match “Rubin” – “Zenith”.

The meeting will be served by a team of referees headed by Sergei Ivanov from Rostov-on-Don. The assistants will be Valery Danchenko (Ufa) and Roman Usachev (Rostov-on-Don). The reserve referee is Roman Safyan from Moscow.

Zenit scored 17 points in seven rounds of the RPL. The team from St. Petersburg tops the standings. In turn, Rubin scored 14 points. Currently, the team from Kazan is in 5th place in the standings of the Russian championship.

