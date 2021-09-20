Rudkovskaya put on shoes that can be bought in the mass market. Photo

Yana Rudkovskaya in her 46 years for the first time rested in Turkey at sea, the star told the followers about this in her personal blog. The producer was very pleased with the rest in the five-star boutique hotel.

“This is the squeak of the season”: Vasiliev showed a suit in a fashionable shade that does not suit everyoneYellow tones are at their peak in 2021.

The star had her own private villa and even a stretch of the beach was at her own disposal with an exit directly from the house. Snacks with red caviar were served on the buffet in the hotel restaurant, and elite ice cream was served by the sea.

However, now the time has come to say goodbye to the hospitable resort and Yana Rudkovskaya flew to Moscow on a private plane. On the road, the famous blonde tried on comfortable tracksuit and sneakers, unconventional for many Russians, as well as an elegant dress of the current shade of a “furious Barbie” with a bow skirt.

In a pandanus to him, Evgeni Plushenko’s wife picked up trendy shoes with a glass-heel. Recently, Evelina Khromchenko on the show “Fashionable Sentence” of the First Channel offered to take a closer look at these shoes. This season, it has appeared in mass-market stores at an affordable price, although recently it was not possible to purchase it in regular stores.

