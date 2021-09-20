Russia against the Holy Roman Empire in a 40-minute match between the developers of Age of Empires IV

On Friday, September 17, the open testing of Age of Empires IV began, which will end today at 20:00 Moscow time. Its main purpose is to test strategy servers for resilience in the presence of a significant influx of users. In parallel with the players, the developers from Relic Entertainment arranged a duel in the project. They published a 40-minute recording of the match, where they showed the confrontation between Russia and the Holy Roman Empire.

For the first ten minutes, the creators of Age of Empires IV were primarily concerned with building bases. Buildings in the game are not built very quickly, so the mounted warriors at this time were sent to kill wild animals near the headquarters for gold mining. Until the tenth minute, the developers tried to accumulate resources and entered into skirmishes only in small squads.

Then larger battles began, involving cavalry, archers and spearmen. At this stage, Russia had a hard time: the Holy Roman Empire sent small groups of soldiers to attack the enemy base from different sides. This strategy forced the enemy to carry out constant rotations of their units and protect the peasants who extract resources. In the middle of the match, the pressure increased. The soldiers of the Holy Roman Empire began to gradually destroy the buildings of Russia, standing on the outskirts of the base.

Toward the end, the situation leveled off. Both developers began to defend and attack at the same time, but Russia managed to partially enclose the base with a wall and began to actively recruit units. This helped turn the tide of the match and snatch victory.

Age of Empires IV will be released on October 28 on PC (Steam).