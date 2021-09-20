Russian national football team, composition: Kafanov explains the choice of goalkeepers

The coaching staff of the Russian national team led by Valery Karpin has announced an expanded squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifying rounds. On October 8, our team will play at home with Slovakia, and on the 11th, away with Slovenia. The full line-up can be viewed here.



Of particular interest is the goalkeeper line, in which there were two changes. Valery Karpin always says that it is useless to ask him about the goalkeepers, and refers to the coach of goalkeepers Vitaly Kafanov… We did just that: we asked Kafanov to talk about the reasons for choosing this particular five goalkeepers.

***

Who else I wanted to include in the list of goalkeepers

– I also wanted to include Sasha Belenov with Soslan Dzhanaev in the extended list. But today it turned out that it was not possible to call so many goalkeepers. Four will be included in the final list, in that number they will go to the training camp. It is important to say that only a couple of rounds have passed since the end of the national team’s games. There was not much information available.





Dzyuba and Glushakov are together again. But how will they be in the role of spare?

On the reasons for the return of Safonov

– Safonov, after he was not called up to the national team, played two good games with Rubin and Lokomotiv before the September matches. Even after Rubin, I called Matvey and told him: “This is the Safonov team needs.”

Why called Kritsyuk five years after the last game for the national team

– Kritsyuk was a candidate for the first training camp. I watched all of his matches in Portugal. It was by playing in Portugal that he earned today’s challenge. Now he is confirming his level. Confused only by the fact that he changed three clubs in a fairly short time. The question is how will his adaptation at Zenit go, but so far everything is going well for him.

Lunev does not play for Bayer, but for the national team. Why?

– Unfortunately, he has not yet been given a chance to prove himself at Bayer. But the final list of goalkeepers will be after the 9th round of the RPL. There will be several more games to make a choice.





“I really wanted to return Akinfeev to the national team.” Big interview with Kafanov

Reasons for not calling Maksimenko

– The difference between the goalkeepers who were called in September and now is insignificant. There is a large group of guys who play consistently. They are in the field of vision of the national team and the coaching staff. At the moment, this choice seemed more logical. It was very difficult to choose.