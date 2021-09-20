“Safonov, Kritsyuk, Lunev are very strange goalkeepers for me. I don’t know Zinkovsky at all “

Former President of Spartak Andrei Chervichenko shared his opinion on the composition of the Russian national team for the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup.

– Safonov, Kritsyuk, Lunev … Lord! These are, of course, very strange goalkeepers for me personally. I’m not saying that I know a lot about goalkeepers, but in any case Maksimenko will be better. With the defenders, everything is clear – no time for fat. Although the appearance of Kudryashov pleases, he is a fighter and can fight. Who is Zinkovsky? I don’t know at all. I will get accustomed to him in the next tour.

Glushakov performed well in the last two matches, it may be good for the short term, hold the ball for one or two games or start a fight in the middle of the field. Dziuba looks good, in principle, he can press, and hold the ball, and give it to the running player. In my opinion, Dziuba is much better than Zabolotny. Agalarov scores, we need him, because now we do not have enough such nimble, fast livestock. There must be such a striker.

Slovaks should be beaten at home. If we beat them, then already on the teeth one of the two matches will have to be pulled… Slovenia, I think, we can also beat. And then that’s all, the question will be where we will go from… At least this is the best we have. Of course, several people from this announced composition must be looked at and removed. But this is already a question of the head coach and the rest of the team, which works directly with them, – said Chervichenko.

On October 8, in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup, the Russians under the leadership of Valery Karpin in Kazan will host Slovakia, and then they will play with Slovenia on the road (October 11). After six rounds, the Russian national team with 13 points is in 2nd place in Group H, behind the leading Croatia in goal difference.

Read also: