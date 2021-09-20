Salavat’s debts amount to about 900 million

According to GorObzor.Ru, Salavat Yulaev’s debts to Regional Fund JSC amount to about 900 million rubles. The Ufa club was forced to take loans from the fund several times, as Salavat did not receive funding. As a pledge, the Ufa residents gave the property belonging to the club, including the sports facilities.

Let us remind you that the sponsor of Salavat Yulaev is the Fund for Social Target Programs. Recently, the fund has not received the required amount of funds to finance the hockey club.

According to our source, in early October, financing of “Salavat Yulaev” from the FSCP should resume. But there is still an option in which Ufa residents may not be provided with full funding. Earlier, GorObzor.Ru reported that Salavat Yulaev may have a budget cut by one billion rubles. There is still an option in which Ufa residents will receive 1.5 billion rubles instead of 2.5 billion.

Salavat Yulaev started the KHL season with a record winning streak. Now the Ufa team has seven wins in seven matches. Salavat is in first place in the league.

