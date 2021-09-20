Salma Hayek talks about her first sex scene

Salma Hayek spoke about working on her first-ever sex scene for the 1995 action movie Desperate. In the film, the then-budding star was supposed to simulate passion with Antonio Banderas. However, the experience was traumatic for her.

The actress spoke about the film directed by Robert Rodriguez in one of the podcasts with actor Dax Shepard. According to Salma, at first she did not know about the sex scene, which she was supposed to play with the already experienced Antonio Banderas.

In the frame, Hayek was supposed to appear completely naked and simulate a passionate night with Banderas. Then another 28-year-old Salma reacted to the idea with tears. But the filming partners reassured the rising movie star.

“As soon as we started filming, I started crying with the words:“ I don’t know if I can do it. I’m afraid”. Antonio himself frightened me. He behaved like a true gentleman and was very nice – we are still good friends – but he was relaxed and free. It scared me that it didn’t cost him anything to play this sex scene. Then I started crying, and he said: “Oh my God! You make me feel terrible. ” And I was so embarrassed that I just could not hold back the tears. “

But at the same time, Salma clarified that Antonio and director Robert Rodriguez did everything to make her feel comfortable on the set. No one put pressure on her, but she still considers this experience traumatic. Probably because it was the debut.

“I couldn’t lower the towel. Then they started to make me laugh, I took it off for two seconds and started crying again. But we did our best, did everything we could. When you get used to the role, you can do it. However, I still kept thinking about the reaction of my father and brother: “And will they see it? And they will be teased about this? ” It’s different with guys. Their fathers in such situations are more likely to say, “Yes! This is my son!”.

Note that in the film “Desperate” Banderas played the role of a successful musician, and Hayek – his beloved. In the story, the main character takes a risk to save his girlfriend. Now, instead of a guitar, he carries a weapon with him.

