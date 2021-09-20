Samsung to unveil the Galaxy M52 5G smartphone with 120Hz display on September 28

The South Korean company Samsung has published a series of teasers announcing the imminent announcement of the mid-range smartphone Galaxy M52 5G with support for fifth generation cellular communications: the device will debut next week on September 28.

It is known that the novelty will receive a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display measuring 6.7 inches diagonally. The panel will be applied in FHD + format with a resolution of 1080 × 2400 dots and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 will provide protection from damage.

The front camera, based on a 32-megapixel sensor, will be located in a small hole in the center at the top of the screen. The triple rear camera will include a 64-megapixel ISOCELL GW3 main sensor, a 12-megapixel unit with wide-angle optics and a 5-megapixel sensor.

It talks about the use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, which combines eight Kryo 670 cores with a clock speed of up to 2.4 GHz, an Adreno 642L graphics accelerator and a Snapdragon X53 5G modem.

Other expected equipment of the novelty is as follows: 6/8 GB of RAM, flash drive with a capacity of 128 GB, microSD slot, screen fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5 adapters, USB Type-C port. Power will be provided by a rechargeable battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh with a 15-watt recharge. Operating system – Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1 proprietary add-on.