Sergey Kharitonov exposed the lie of Alexander Emelianenko

“This is the first time I’ve heard this,” Kharitonov said in an interview with Alexander Lyutikov. “I do not know this. Probably my manager would have called me before negotiating with someone. It is clear that Sasha is chatting – he needs to earn money somehow. I don’t want to go homeless, I have to drink for something. We are fighting on a serious level, and he drank and skipped everything. “

Kharitonov is convinced that all public statements of Emelianenko are controlled by his manager, Azamat Bostanov, who uses his ward for personal gain.

“All sorts of Azamats Bostanovs tell him what to say. He lives with his manager. I’m not saying that Bostanov is bad, or good, I am not judging, but they use him in their own way, for their own specific purposes. Would you put Alexander Emelianenko in your house, who drinks constantly? Of course not. But if you understood that you can earn a penny on this, you would give him a certain room, receiving PR and dividends from this. If only he didn’t grab the knife when he got drunk. When Azamat gets the most out of him, then he will kick him out. Mark my words”

At the same time, Kharitonov expressed his readiness to fight Emelianenko under the Bellator banner, if the leadership of the organization wants it.

“If Bellator wants it and organizes it, of course the topic is normal. Why not? I do not mind. It’s not even a matter of whether I want or don’t want to. I have a contract that binds me “

As for the fight that took place the day before between Alexander Emelianenko and blogger Artem Tarasov, Kharitonov said that he had not watched and was not going to watch this fight.

Recall that Emelianenko and Tarasov had a fist fight with gloves for MMA, which went the entire distance and ended with the victory of the heavyweight by unanimous decision after three rounds.

As for Sergei Kharitonov, he is scheduled to fight on November 6 according to the rules of MMA with the Brazilian Fabio Maldonado.