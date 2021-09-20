Sex Tape Kim Kardashian And RJ Offered To West

Former manager RJ on the BootlegKev podcast stated that the famous sex video Kim Kardashian, which was popular in the 2000s, has a second part. True, he did not specify: this is a continuation or a full-fledged new video.

The man claims that the video is both longer and more beautiful, but it is on some kind of laptop. The main oddity is that Wack 100 wants to show it to Kanye West and at the same time invites him to turn the video into an NFT token. Although no one asked the Kardashians for their opinion on what to do with the video.

BK asked Wack 100 about the attitude of RJ himself to this video, to which he received the answer: the guy would not do this on his own, because he is a father and should be an example to follow. Separately, the manager specified that no one would see this video “on his shift”.

The statement turned out to be very strange, however, not devoid of the opportunity to be true – Kim met with Ray for several years, so there were enough reasons for recording a video.

According to Kardashian’s attorney, Wack 100 is just fooling around and mocking Kim and Kanye. The lawyer says that the information about the presence of the video is an absolute lie and it is sad to imagine that people go for this for 15 minutes of fame. But the lawyer prepared himself for the litigation.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Maksakova Yana