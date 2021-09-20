Shamil Zavurov lost to Nariman Abbasov at the tournament in memory of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib’s reaction

On September 17, Moscow hosted the second in history mixed martial arts tournament in memory Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov… The card show consisted of 12 fights. His main battle was the confrontation of one of the first students of the great coach Shamila Zavurova with AMC Fight Nights League Champion Nariman Abbasov.

The fighter from Azerbaijan was the favorite of the bout. He had youth on his side (27 years old), speed and excellent standing skills. Zavurov could offer great experience for all this, of course, a high level of struggle and great motivation. Not only did he fight for the title. The bottom line was that Shamil fought the last fight in his career, and even at the tournament in memory of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. All this obliged him to perform at the maximum.

It is difficult to say how much the Russian’s team knew about his readiness for a fight. But not so long ago, his distant relative and at the same time a very close friend Khabib Nurmagomedov he said that he was literally making Zavurov leave the sport. Here and now when Alexander Zagorsky announced the exit of Shamil, Khabib’s nerves were literally read on his face.

Added to this was the fact that from the first seconds it became clear that Zavurov was very inferior to the enemy in maneuverability and speed on his feet.





In the first minute, Abbasov only shot at his opponent and, by the way, failed a couple of times. But Zavurov did not take advantage of this. But from the middle of the round, the fighter from Azerbaijan began to increase the pressure. He constantly pressed and delivered his blows to the target. The audience chanted “Nariman” together, and the full impression was created that Zavurov was not fighting in Russia. At the start of the fourth minute of the round, Abbasov played a classic two. The right hand landed on the temple area, and Zavurov fell. Shamil managed to get up, but it was clear that he was shocked. At that moment, Khabib was already on his feet, desperately threw back his head and tried to tell Zavurov at least something.

Video copyright reserved by Eagle Fighting Championship. The video is available on the Eagle Fighting Championship YouTube channel.

“Careful, brother!” He shouted. Nurmagomedov urged Shamil to keep his hands high, but he, apparently, was already shaken. Attempts to escape in the struggle failed. Khabib, as if realizing that the end was near, simply shook his head. Soon, Abbasov squeezed the 37-year-old opponent at the net and began a protracted attack. First, he hit Shamil with a sliding uppercut. Then, repeating the blow from below, he achieved a stronger hit. Zavurov lost his orientation, and Nariman immediately threw out his right scythe, which sent the Russian to the canvas. Furious finishing off began, at that moment Nurmagomedov simply hid his face. The eagle could not look at how a loved one was knocked out.

Photo: Dmitry Golubovich, “Championship”

The referee stopped the fight and, probably, it was still late. Abbasov finished off an already defeated opponent. This angered the members of Zavurov’s team, who had already perked up to attack the winner and shouted something indignantly in his direction. Fortunately, Nurmagomedov appeared in the cage on time, whose authority quickly extinguished the fervor of his hot-tempered comrades.



At the end of the fight, Abbasov greeted both Nurmagomedov and Zavurov. The fighters hugged each other and did not feel any hostility towards each other. Nariman retained the AMC Fight Nights title and solidified his league position amid growing EFC promotion. But I think that this evening Khabib and the president of the Eagle FC league Zavurov were not thinking about that at all. Surely they were more concerned that the defeat happened at the tournament in memory of the great Abdulmanap.

Be that as it may, Shamil, who has played in MMA since the distant 2004, has given an excellent career. It remains only to thank him and wish him success in his new field.