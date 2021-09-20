“She seemed to be alive”: Kristen Stewart on the presence of Lady Dee on the set of the biopic “Spencer”

https://sputnik-georgia.com/20210910/kazalos-ona-zhiva-kristen-styuart-o-prisutstvii-ledi-di-na-semkakh-bayopika-spenser-259495806.html

TBILISI, 10 Sep – Sputnik. Actress Kristen Stewart admitted that she felt the presence of Lady Dee on the set of the biopic “Spencer”. The film is set in 1991. The film is dedicated to the divorce of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, which was a real blow to the entire British monarchy. After all, soon after the breakup, Lady Dee revealed some of the secrets of the palace, which were silent. Diana also turns to the ghost of Anne Boleyn. It was at this moment, according to Kristen, that she experienced an unusual spiritual experience while filming. “I felt like I was getting approval. It’s scary to tell the story of someone who is no longer alive and whose story has already been infringed on more than once. I never wanted to think that we are invading forbidden territory, it is more about enhancing beauty, “the actress shared. Moreover, the 31-year-old actress added that there were moments when her body and mind forgot about Diana’s death.” Maybe two or three times a week I was desperate at the thought that she was dead. I just could not come to terms with it, because I fought for her life every single day, “admitted Stewart. The transformation of 31-year-old Kristen Stewart into Princess Diana has already been criticized appreciated, prophesying her an Oscar nomination for the role. By the way, the film’s director Pablo Larrain himself called the American star one of the greatest actresses of our time. The film has already premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

