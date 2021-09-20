Should you watch the second season of The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon?

On September 17, Apple TV + premiered the second season of this streaming hit, which continues to reflect on the big issues of our time. We managed to watch all 10 episodes and share mixed impressions.

After the scandalous dismissal of TV presenter Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) for inappropriate sexual behavior and the equally scandalous broadcast of the truth-telling Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), who tore the veil from the toxic corporate environment of his own employer, there was a lull in the work routine. The second presenter Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), who spontaneously took part in the scandalous broadcast, unwittingly became a feminist icon and went to her well-deserved retirement. Trickster manager Corey Allison (Billy Crudup) seemed to be fired for letting it all happen, but miraculously got promoted in the end. Having not fully recovered from the tragedy from the finale of the first season, Bradley Jackson, paired with a new male co-host, returned the good old “Morning Show” to the audience without any scandals: stupid jokes from a teleprompter, curiosities of local journalism and an overwhelming level of cuteness in the studio – in the New Year’s release Jackson and her partner begin to sing and dance. Yes, the celebration of the new, 2020 is coming – and any viewer who has survived this number on the calendar understands that the calm will soon be replaced by a storm.

The authors of “The Morning Show” again make the most sensitive topics from the real news agenda of the recent past as the basis of the screen drama. Something works better: the storyline is about life after #MeToo Carell’s hero (a luxurious Italian villa, feminists pestering on the street, a new European girlfriend – just like Louis C. Kay’s) looks really inspirational, this slightly taboo subject seems to greatly excite the entire author staff. Something comes out weaker: everything related to the coronavirus is a mixture of an ironic wink at the viewer who has already experienced these events and the patronizing sentimental “everything is very bad, but everything will be fine.” Such jumping on the top of the agenda is a good initial impulse for drama, catching the viewer on the hook, but for a full-blooded drama, this is perhaps not enough. The creators fill most of the dramatic voids between high-profile hashtag plots pretentious Sorkin’s monologues endlessly (seriously, even Aaron Sorkin had a stronger sense of proportion) and frankly melodramatic moves worthy of a soap opera on daytime television, and not an expensive flagship series of such a brand as Apple (recall that the main actors here receive seven-figure royalties for episode, and the overall budget is comparable to that of the later seasons of Game of Thrones). Reducing the corporate struggle to a love triangle with the participation of the main characters should be considered a forbidden technique for any decent screenwriter. By the level of concentration of shock dramatic turns (betrayals and reunions, come-outs, nervous breakdowns and funerals ) is also an overkill. The more the viewer is kicked with such artificial stimulants, the paradoxically more boring it becomes to watch.

It seems that no one on the team of the series realized the simple fact that he looked most fascinating in those hours when he depicted precisely the routine of managing a corporate colossus. The eccentric visionary leader Corey Ellison’s interactions with human resources, lawyers and investors are a truly suspenseful spectacle, approaching the unrivaled heights of today’s premier business satire, The Heirs, at their best. Looking at the decoration of Billy Crudup’s series, you dream that he will finally become a full-fledged protagonist of the show. However, this is exactly what happens in a separate story arc, namely in a line with an uneven launch of a new streaming service. This plot is obviously inspired by the rise and fall of the Quibi platform in the midst of a pandemic. It’s no wonder that Apple producers were very offended by this topic, especially since their own start did not go too smoothly (Apple TV + Programming Director Kim Rosenfeld left his position two weeks after the release, which is probably due to the low public interest in the TV series “See” – one of the most expensive in history). The root of the stylistic incontinence and dramatic irregularities of The Morning Show can be traced back to the very fact that it anti-author serial deprived of a single artistic vision behind the scenes. The creator of the series, political consultant Jay Carson, left the team due to creative differences on the eve of the premiere of the first season. Veteran of the industry Kerry Erin took the position of showrunner, but she is listed as a screenwriter for only a couple of episodes, everything else is the fruit of the cooperation of many hired screenwriters, real “Exquisite corpse”Cadavre exquis (fr.) – a collective artistic method, when the authors of a text or image blindly continue each other’s developments, seeing only the detail on which the predecessor stopped.where characters from time to time jump from serious docudrama to naive soap opera. The directors also alternate, but everyone adheres to the aesthetics. technoglamour : the number of inhuman expensive interiors in the frame is equal to the number of close-ups of distractingly beautiful actors buried in the screens. As in the new season of American Crime Story, the personal and professional in the modern world, shown in The Morning Show, are inextricably fused. If a non-trivial conclusion can be drawn from the plot of the series, it is that even the most well-coordinated corporate colossus is effective only to the extent that the personal qualities of each participant, without exception, are effective. In the author’s composition of the “Morning Show” itself, apparently, there are enough weak links.

4

/ ten Grade

Nikita Lavretsky