Significantly thinner Angelina Jolie fueled rumors about health problems

46-year-old Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie, who, in addition to a successful career in Hollywood, is actively involved in the defense of rights and freedoms, and also lobbies the fight against domestic violence, recently impressed fans with her appearance at the White House. The celebrity arrived there to discuss the re-adoption of the law on domestic violence against women, and shared pictures of the event on her Instagram page.

Before the Americans, Jolie appeared in a black sleeveless top and a milk-colored skirt. However, the followers paid attention not to the outfit of the star, but to her condition – the swollen veins on Jolie’s arms turned blue. It is noteworthy that Jolie did not wear gloves to hide her problems.

After her divorce from Brad Pitt, the actress lost a lot of weight, but until recently she hid her figure under voluminous things, choosing hoodies with sleeves, trench coats and other closed outfits for walking, but now she stopped hiding thinness bordering on anorexia.

The actress no longer hides the degree of exhaustion [+–] Photo: Getty Images

After Angie published the pictures on the Web, users began to write that she needed help, since she herself could no longer cope with the rapid weight loss.

“Great exhaustion”, “God, what happened to her?” – dumbfounded fans wrote in the comments.

Recall that before the discussion of the law, Jolie met with the gymnasts of the American national team, who testified in the case of harassment by the former coach of the team Larry Nassar and the FBI’s negligence in this case. Complaints, filed back in 2015, have not yet been dealt with as expected.