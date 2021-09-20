SilverStone Introduces SETA Q1 – Silent Enclosure with Advanced Soundproofing

SilverStone has unveiled the SETA Q1 ATX PC case designed to build a powerful yet quiet PC. According to the manufacturer, despite the soundproofing equipment, Novika is ready to provide a high-quality level of cooling.

SilverStone SETA Q1 has space for four 140-mm case cooling fans: three seats are located on top, one more – at the back. The front panel of the case has a unique design. It contains a special soundproofing chamber that acts as a silencer and provides a balance between excellent airflow and low acoustic noise. The side panels of the case, as well as its lower part, are equipped with a special sound-absorbing material. The novelty also has removable dust filters.

SilverStone SETA Q1 can easily house SSI-EEB or E-ATX motherboards. The new product supports the installation of graphics cards up to 39.4 cm in length, processor coolers up to 18.2 cm in height and power supplies up to 25 cm in length. You can install up to two 3.5-inch or up to four 2.5-inch drives.

The case has seven horizontal expansion slots, as well as two additional vertical ones. Front panel ports include one USB Type-C, two USB 3.0, and one 3.5mm combo audio jack.

SilverStone SETA Q1 dimensions are 232 × 493.5 × 490.7 mm, weight is 11.64 kg.

In the Asian markets, the novelty will be on sale in October, in November-December, sales will begin in the US and Europe. SilverStone SETA Q1 will cost about $ 220.