Software: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

AMD processors could be compromised with a new vulnerability. This was reported on the website of the British security agency Zero Peril.

The disclosed report says that experts have discovered a vulnerability that could lead to the disclosure of confidential information. The issue under ID CVE-2021-26333 is for the AMD Platform Security Processor (PSP) Chipset Driver for a range of AMD architectures. “The vulnerability allowed unprivileged users to read uninitialized pages of physical memory where the original data was either moved or unloaded,” the authors noted.

According to experts, the problem may be related to the Ryzen 2000 and 3000 series chips. Agency engineers recommended that users update the processor software to the current state.

Later, AMD responded to Zero Peril’s statement. The company’s specialists acknowledged the existence of the vulnerability, thanked the enthusiasts and listed the processors on which it can be executed. The list includes popular models, in particular, AMD Ryzen chips of generations 1000, 2000, 3000, 4000 and 5000. The corporation engineers advised consumers to update the AMD Chipset Driver software to version 3.08.17.735.

At the end of the summer, security experts revealed a new way to bypass the protection of AMD processors. Hacking is based on forced data exchange between microarchitectural elements of chips.