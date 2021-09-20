Software: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Apple has released public versions of the OS for smartphones, tablets and smartwatches. This was reported on the company’s website.

The release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8 took place on the same day. To update your iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, you need to enter the device settings and select the appropriate item. During the update, the devices will restart several times.

Apple previously announced that iOS 15 will be available on smartphones that have received support for iOS 14. These include current Apple devices and older phones like the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus and the original iPhone SE. The new version of the OS received an updated design, support for spatial audio, Focus mode for concentration at work, and a redesigned notification system.

The operating system for tablets features multitasking, widgets and application libraries, FaceTime with screen sharing, and an updated Safari browser. WatchOS 8 introduces portrait-based watch faces, a Mindfulness app for meditation, and sleep monitoring.

The date of the public release of macOS Monterey, which is expected before the end of the year, has not been announced.

Until recently, iOS 14 became available for installation on September 16, 2020. The operating system received support for widgets, a smaller call screen, new privacy settings.