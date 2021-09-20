Spartak beat Dynamo Riga, Lehtera extended his streak: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

Having beaten the residents of Riga at home, the Spartak team interrupted both their winning mini-streak of two matches and their own similar mini-streak of defeats.

In Moscow, “Spartak”, who lost the last two meetings, received the residents of Riga, who won two victories in a row. At the red and white, the infirmary was gradually unloaded: following Yakov Rylov and Ilya Talaluev returned to duty and Maxim Tsyplakov… And in the second link “Dynamo” came out Martins Karsumswho missed the last match.

Sergey Zubov, head coach of Dynamo:

– To say that the second period was the main one is not worth it. There was a struggle throughout the game. Congratulations to Spartak on the victory. We hoped that Karsums and Radil would perform successfully today, but it didn’t work out.

Perhaps, for Karsums, who played for Spartak in the past and the year before last, the game against the former team was special. As for Lukasz Radil, who gave the red and white four years of his career. Radil said his regards, having participated in the combination that opened the account – closed it Nikolay Eliseev at the 12th minute. Pretty fast Yori Lehtera corrected the situation, and at the same time extended his winning streak to four matches.

At the beginning of the second period Alexander Khokhlachev brought “Spartak” forward, and assisted him Dmitry Kugryshev, playing the 600th game in the KHL. The residents of Riga played diligently, but still made enough mistakes and marriage. As, for example, in the episode with the third goal, which was scored by the one who had just served on the penalty box and made his way through two defenders (mainly through Kristapsa Sotnieks) Tsyplakov. Throwing Maxim into a breakthrough with a pass Danila Kvartalnov opened an account for his points in this championship.

Three minutes before the second break, when the hosts were playing the majority, Emil Pettersson had just an excellent chance to hit the goal, but seems a little confused by the gift presented to him, and in the end Karlis Chukste took the puck off his hook.

Boris Mironov, head coach of Spartak:

– Somewhere we were not ready in the first ten minutes – the opponent exerted aggressive pressure, we were a little at a loss, but then we pulled ourselves together. During the first break, we talked with the guys what to add – and brought the game to victory. The injury unsettled Tsyplakov a little. Now it’s hard for him after the injury, he needs to pick up the game pace. It is clear that the guys trained independently both in the gym and on the ice. I think that every game will only be added. Of course, we will rely on them – on the third and fourth link, and on the guys who are now in reserve.

For the third period, it was not very likely that the guests were going to win back at any cost. Perhaps this impression was formed due to the fact that red and white tried more to develop an advantage than to keep it. Although there was also enough marriage in their actions. Dynamo twice with an interval of one and a half minutes got the opportunity to convert the majority, but did not even make the hosts worry.

Johan Mattsson gave way to the sixth fielder more than two minutes before the end of the third period. Which, given what was happening on the ice, rather portended a goal into an empty net than a chance for salvation. “Rescued” Emile Poirier, out of the blue, received a fine, and thus forced Sergey Zubov return Mattsson to the site.

Three stars

Yori Lehtera

He leveled the score, extended his streak, and won 11 out of 19 face-offs, made three shots on target.

Tim Heed

He played 22 minutes and 29 seconds (the maximum time in both teams), was equally useful both in defense and in attack.

Alexander Khokhlachev

Threw the puck, which became the victorious one, was inventive in the attack.