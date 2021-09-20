Spot the Difference: Compare iPhone 13 and iPhone 12

Almost a week ago, Apple held a presentation of new devices, including the iPhone. Many were skeptical about it, claiming that the iPhone 13 is not much different from the iPhone 12. However, there are still differences: let’s figure out which ones.

Bang

Cutout on the standard iPhone 13 less by 20% compared to iPhone 12. At the same time, the bangs became higher. Perhaps, over time, the company will completely abandon this business card of smartphones.

iPhone 13 (left) and iPhone 12 (right). Source: Apple

Cameras

Base models now have diagonal lenses instead of vertically. At the “proshek” rear camera unit increased. The internal characteristics of the optics have also changed. The main camera on a standard iPhone is better at dim lighting, capturing 47% more light.

Also, the base iPhone 13 has excellent optical stabilization Sensor Shift… Previously, this was only available in iPhone 12 Pro Max… The new wide-angle camera is equipped with a larger sensor with a pixel size of 1.9 μm – this is a record figure in the iPhone family. Frontalka base “trinashki“ designed for 12 megapixels, as in the previous model. However, now the selfie camera has received pCinema and Night modes, as well as Dolby Vision HDR.

Photo: MyDrivers

Colors

The color palette of the new iPhones has been reduced. Purple has disappeared from the gamut of basic iPhones, now there are five colors: pink, blue, red, shade of “dark night” and “shining star”. The iPhone Pro 13 now has a soft blue tint instead of blue. The other three colors remain the same: gold, base silver, and dark gray.

Left: iPhone 12 color gamut. Right: iPhone 13. Source: Apple

Display

IPhone and iPhone mini screens get brighter by 28 percent. The size of the displays has not changed. Model Pro now supports up to 120Hz instead of 60Hz, the brightness went up to 1000 nits, or 25 percent. The screen diagonals of the Pro and Pro Max remain the same – 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively. In addition, for the first time in smartphones there was a function “Nfading screen“.

Memory

Storage for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max has grown to an unprecedented 1TB, up from the 512GB maximum in previous versions. MModifications with 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB memory are still available on all models.

Dimensions (edit)

Length and width of hulls Pro have not changed, however the new models have slightly increased in thickness and become heavier, which is most likely caused by an increase in battery volume. Batteries “trinashek“ have grown: for example, the iPhone mini works 1.5 hours longer than its predecessors, and the standard – for 2.5 hours.

iPhone 12 Pro: 187g, 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4mm

iPhone 13 Pro: 203g, 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm

iPhone 12 Pro Max: 226g, 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4mm

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 238g, 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65mm

Photo: MyDrivers

Price

First, the prices for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max with 1 TB memory are impressive – 150 thousand and 160 thousand, respectively. Secondly, after the release of the iPhone 13, prices for the previous model began to decline. According to the press service Ozon, v August 2021 average bill for series devices iPhone 12 decreased by 11% in comparison with the start of sales in November last year – from 88 thousand rubles to 79 thousand rubles. Ozon added that the iPhone 12 remains in demand by users, but over time, the previous generation of the iPhone may fall in price by another 5-10 thousand rubles. Now iPhone 12 for 128 GB costs from 62 thousand rubles, and in the modification of 64 GB – from 57 thousand.

Compare the pricing for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines:

iPhone 12 mini – 69,990 rubles for 64 GB / 74,990 rubles for 128 GB / 84,990 rubles for 256 GB

iPhone 12 – 79,990 rubles for 64 GB / 84,990 rubles for 128 GB / 94,990 rubles for 256 GB

iPhone 12 Pro – 99,990 rubles for 128 GB / 109,990 rubles for 256 GB / 129,990 rubles for 512 GB

iPhone 12 Pro Max – 109,990 rubles for 128 GB / 119,990 rubles for 256 GB / 139,990 rubles for 512 GB

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 mini – 69,990 rubles for 128 GB / 79,990 rubles for 256 GB / 99,990 rubles for 512 GB

iPhone 13 – 79,990 rubles for 128 GB / 89,990 rubles for 256 GB / 109,990 rubles for 512 GB

iPhone 13 Pro – 99,990 rubles for 128 GB / 109,990 rubles for 256 GB / 129,990 rubles for 512 GB / 149,990 rubles for 1 TB

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 109,990 rubles for 128 GB / 119,990 rubles for 256 GB / 139,990 rubles for 512 GB / 159,990 rubles for 1 TB

CPU

A15 Bionic chip installed in new iPhones – this is a more powerful 5nm processor with six cores, which supports data processing using artificial intelligence and is used in advanced modes of taking photos and videos. IPhone 12 andUses a six-core Apple A14 Bionic processor.