Strakosha cried after Lazio fans showed a banner in support of him

Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha could not hold back his tears after the support of the fans during the match against Cagliari (2: 2) in the fourth round of the Italian championship. Lazio fans have prepared a banner for Strakosha with support after his mistake in the first round of the Europa League group stage against Galatasaray (0: 1).

The banner read: “Never mind, just look and move forward.”

Strakosha thanked for the support on his Instagram.

“I have no words to describe what I felt today as I walked out onto the pitch, from applause, affection, and finally to a banner with my name on it. I tried, but I couldn’t hold back my tears, and the only thing I can say is thanks for your support. This moment will forever remain in my heart, ”the goalkeeper wrote.

Let us remind you that in the 67th minute of the match against Galatasaray, the goalkeeper of the Italian team, Tomas Strakosha, scored the ball into his own net. Morutsan hung from the flank into the penalty area, Lazzari wanted to knock out for a corner, but thwarted the blow, sending the ball to the corner of his own goal with a candle. Strakosha somehow dug in, slowly walked to his goal and wanted to catch the ball in a jump, but did not succeed in this – he dropped the ball, it hit the right post and flew into the net.