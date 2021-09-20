“Such a Safonov team needs.” Kafanov explained the choice of goalkeepers of the national team

Vitaly Kafanov, the goalkeeping coach of the Russian national team, spoke about the choice in favor of five goalkeepers who were included in the expanded list of the national team for the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup.

– The reasons for not calling Maksimenko? The difference between the goalkeepers who were called in September and now is insignificant. There is a large group of guys who play consistently. They are in the field of vision of the national team and the coaching staff. Now this choice seemed more logical to us. It was very difficult to choose, – quotes Kafanov “Championship”.

Safonov, after he was not called up to the national team, played two good games with Rubin and Lokomotiv before the September matches. Even after Rubin called Matvey and told him: “Such a Safonov national team needs”…

I also wanted to include Sasha Belenov and Soslan Dzhanaev in the extended list. But today it turned out that it was not possible to call so many goalkeepers. Four will be included in the final list, in that number they will go to the training camp. It is important to say that only a couple of rounds have passed since the end of the national team’s games. There was not much information available.

Lunev? Unfortunately, he has not yet been given a chance to prove himself at Bayer. But the final list of goalkeepers will be after the 9th round of the RPL. There will be several more games to make a choice.

Kritsyuk was a candidate for the first training camp. I watched all of his matches in Portugal. It was by playing in Portugal that he earned today’s challenge. Now he is confirming his level. Confused only by the fact that he changed three clubs in a fairly short time. The question is how will his adaptation at Zenit go, but so far everything is going well for him, – added Kafanov.

On October 8, in the qualifying match for the World Cup, the Russian national team will take over Slovakia, and then they will play with Slovenia on the road (October 11).