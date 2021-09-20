: Technology and media :: RBC

New functions have appeared in Telegram – a list of those who have viewed messages in group chats, the ability to record video chats and interactive emojis, when clicked on, additional effects appear

Telegram users received interactive emojis in the next update of the messenger, according to the company’s blog.

Additional effects can be triggered by clicking on some animated emoji. To do this, you need to send one of the six emojis to your interlocutor and click on the animated version. “If the interlocutor has a chat with you, he will see the effects the very moment you click on the emoji. The vibration of the phone is also synchronized for both interlocutors, ”- says the description of the innovation.

While special effects are available for six emojis: 🎉, 💩, 🎆, 🎈, 👍 and ❤️, however, the developers promise to expand this set.

In addition, some other new functions have appeared in the messenger. For example, a complete list of those who read the sent message is now available for small group chats. If earlier the message was marked as read, if at least one chat participant read it, now you can see the full list of those who have already seen the message. This information will be retained for a week after submission.

In addition, now in the messenger you can record video chats, and not just their sound, as was possible before. When organizing video broadcasts via Telegram, administrators can allow its recording. After the end of the broadcast, it will be saved to the group administrator in the Favorites chat.

Also, now in any of the personal chats, eight new themes are available, developed by the designers of Telegram. The themes use color gradients for message boxes and colorful animated backgrounds with themed patterns.

In the previous update, Telegram allowed the launch of video broadcasts to an unlimited audience and allowed hiding the sender’s name when forwarding other people’s messages.

In April 2020, Noosphere Technologies calculated based on Brand Analytic data that the three most popular emojis were ❤️, 👍, and.

The top 10 most popular emojis among Russians also included laughing emoticons 😂 and 🤣, as well as 😍, 🙏 and ❗.