Thai SEC Issues Ethereum Real Estate Tokenization License to Fraction | Blockchain24

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) has licensed the service of offering Ethereum network tokens backed by real assets. Fraction is using the Ethereum blockchain to allow traders to invest as little as $ 150 in high-value real estate.

On September 16, Fraction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong-based fintech company Fraction Group, announced that it had received a license to host and trade tokens for fractional ownership of physical or digital assets.

The license was granted through the Thai SEC’s official portal for an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) set up back in 2018. The license lays the foundation for Fraction’s future asset digitization and fragmentation service, called an initial share offering (IFO).

The firm plans to host the first IFOs by subscription in the first quarter of 2022, focusing on real estate tokens in partnership with local real estate firms. According to the announcement, Fraction is exploring the possibility of creating an IFO with a total value of more than $ 460 million.

“You can now legally own a portion of this villa – perhaps 1% – instead of shelling out $ 5 million to buy it all,” said Fraction co-founder and CEO Eka Nirapatpongporn. He added that the minimum amount to participate in the IFO will be around $ 150.

Fraction co-founder and CTO Sean Sales said:

“While many have talked about it or tried to do it, our platform is complete, up and running, and ready to host publicly available assets.”

The tokenized property industry remains relatively niche due to the nascent status of the technology and the uncertainty of regulatory requirements for such proposals. However, startups trying to link real estate to blockchain are already operating in many countries, including India, the UAE and the United States. In addition, the German real estate agency Vonovia is issuing multimillion-dollar bonds on the blockchain.

UK accounting network Moore Global estimates that the tokenized real estate market could reach $ 1.4 trillion in the next five years if only 0.5% of the total global real estate market is tokenized.