Thai SEC issues license for Ethereum-based real estate project

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) is licensed to offer asset-backed tokens based on the Ethereum blockchain.

The company announced on September 16 that Fraction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong-based fintech firm Fraction Group, has received a license to host and trade tokens for fractional ownership of physical or digital assets.

The license was granted through the official Thai SEC Portal for Initial Coin Offering (ICO), established back in 2018. The license lays the foundation for an upcoming Fraction service for digitizing and fractioning assets, called an initial offer of stake (ICO).

The firm plans to place the first IFOs by subscription in the first quarter of 2022, focusing on real estate tokens in partnership with local real estate firms. Fraction is exploring the possibility of creating an IFO with a total value of over $ 460 million, according to the announcement.

“You can now legally own part of this villa – maybe 1% – instead of shelling out $ 5 million to buy it all,” said Fraction co-founder and CEO Eka Nirapatpongporn. He added that the minimum amount to participate in the IFO will be around $ 150.

Fraction co-founder and CTO Sean Sales said, “While many have talked about or tried to do this, our platform is complete, up and running, and ready to host publicly available assets.”

Related: Blockchain Based Fractional Ownership Platform Launches In India

The tokenized property industry remains relatively niche due to the nascent status of the technology and the uncertainty of regulatory requirements for such offerings. UK accounting network Moore Global estimates that the tokenized property market could reach $ 1.4 trillion in the next five years if only 0 is tokenized. 5% of the total world real estate market.