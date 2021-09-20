Thailand Authorizes Ethereum-Based IFO for Real Estate

The Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a specialized service license to a subsidiary of the Hong Kong-based fintech startup Fraction Group / The firm is allowed to host and trade Ethereum tokens for physical and digital assets.

The firm was founded three years ago by former partner of investment bank Lazard Eka Nirapathpongporn. She positions the platform as a place to invest, sell and manage stakes in assets ranging from urban condominiums to works of art and private foundations.

“Fraction offers the first SEC-approved implementation of Ethereum-based blockchain technology for managing fractional ownership of multiple assets.”– said the co-founder and CTO of the firm Sean Sales.

The first IFO investors will be offered stakes in iconic real estate projects built by developers Magnolia Quality Development Corporation, Charn Issara and Nirvana Daii in the capital and on the islands. Their combined value is 15 billion Thai baht ($ 462 million).

Investors only need 5,000 Thai Baht (~ $ 150) to buy the minimum lot. The start of the first IFO is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

Tokens are re-circulated through the Fraction global liquidity pool through an SEC-licensed digital asset broker called KULAP.

As a reminder, SE Digital, a subsidiary of financial services provider Seamico Securities, became the first regulated ICO portal in Thailand at the end of 2019.

In March 2021, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and security token technology provider Securitize conducted a private offering of Japan’s first such instrument in accordance with local legislation.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER