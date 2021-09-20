The eternal outsider made a bad selection, took the drunken goalkeeper, but blamed the coach for a bad start. First retirement of the KHL season

Review of the day by Alexey Shevchenko.

Resignation

In Khabarovsk, they decided to change the head coach, admitting a mistake with the appointment of Vladimir Vorobyov. The results are bad, of course. One win in seven matches, three points scored, last place in the entire league. But it is impossible to support this decision, to call it fair. To begin with, the very proposal to Vorobyov looked like a risk. Because behind the coach’s shoulders was unsuccessful work at Dynamo Moscow, when the club for the first time in the history of the KHL failed to reach the playoffs. And that’s all. But since you take on such a coach, then you realize all the risks and must support him to the end. Moreover, with such a composition.

Every year in Khabarovsk they say that “now we are putting together a good team, we have serious tasks,” but it’s hard to take such conversations seriously. And this year the club has performed rather mediocrely in the market. Just look at the central axis: Zubov, Galuzin, Sharov, Kuznetsov, and Tomasek, who scored points in the Czech championship. The line of defense was not impressive either, and Pavel Bartoshak was brought to the goalkeeper Yevgeny Alikin, about whom it is known that he was drunk, tried to commit suicide and was banned from entering the United States. Take it, Vorobyov, go to the eight.

Let’s not forget about the conflict with Andrey Loktionov, who refused to go to the club after the exchange. “Cupid” was right in trying to get the maximum for the striker, but in the end he lost. I took Kirill the Blind from Spartak, although ten days before that he was a free agent. The striker had a contract with the VHL club, Lokomotiv parted with him long ago and the striker would gladly go to Amur and so on.

But the red and white offered Ilya Talaluev or Maxim Tsyplakov. The managers did not get it right with striker Radan Lenz, and the selection of the extreme is not to say that it is very interesting. So what are the questions for Vorobyov, who could not work normally in September due to family problems?

Injury

Defender Dmitry Samorukov left Edmonton, where the newcomers camp is. Our hockey player broke his jaw and will no longer be able to work for about 6 weeks. He will train. In Sochi, Nikita Kamalov, who received a similar injury, entered the court with a non-playing squad, but he seriously risked his health, and in the NHL such feats are treated very badly, not the playoffs.

It is a pity that Dmitry lost the opportunity to make his way to the Oilers main squad, although this fall he had very high chances. True, I would have had to try hard. Recall that Samorukov played for CSKA last season, but was out of action in mid-February, having received a serious injury in training. He did not go on the ice for almost seven months, or rather, he did not play against serious opponents, so in any case he would have had the hardest time at the training camp. But, according to Canadian media reports, Dmitry was in good shape, ready to fight for a place in the squad and was giving out optimistic interviews. Plus, in Edmonton itself, his actions in the KHL tournament were highly appreciated, and journalists all the time grumbled that such a player could be left in the NHL, given the problems in defense.

On the one hand, six weeks is not that long. But Samorukov will miss the most important training camp, the chance to play in exhibition matches with the NHL clubs and the opportunity to show himself to the coaches. We’ll have to start again with the AHL and wait for our chance.

#Oilers d-man Dmitri Samorukov suffered a broken jaw during last night’s game vs. Calgary. At this time, surgery is not required but he is expected to be out for six weeks. Here’s to a speedy recovery for Dima. pic.twitter.com/pV5LK4SgS9 – Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 19, 2021

Splash

Avangard forward Yegor Chinakhov finishes the rookie tournament with a brilliant record – 6 goals in 3 tournament matches. In the last meeting against Detroit, Yegor scored three times. Close your eyes to the fact that this was an unofficial tournament, the teams were not played, and the participants’ task was to show themselves to coaches and managers. Chinakhov managed to do it. And now the hockey player has high chances to start the season in the main team of Columbus.

Players in the first round of a draft are always treated with heightened respect, given first and second chances. And not only because the best are chosen in this round. The poor results of the hockey player chosen first is a blow to the scouting department of any club, they can easily change the state, believing that people are not doing well. For example, in the Rangers, Vitaly Kravtsov’s failure is being discussed very seriously. And they are not talking about the player, but about those who insisted on his choice.

But Yegor will simply not be. If you look at the abandoned washers, you will see that they are all very similar. Chinakhov gets the puck freely, none of the defenders moves on to him and he shoots the goalkeeper. We knew before that that the Russian forward had an excellent shot. There are big doubts that in the NHL he will get that much time to aim. Yes, and when the official matches begin, an oversized defensive player will always go to Egor. Note that our hockey player has no assists. And if you look closely at the games, you will see that he somehow plays defensively without fanaticism or helps his partners. I am writing this not in order to belittle the significance of Chinakhov’s goals, but so that expectations from the future are not too high. Answers to all questions will be given by the camp of the NHL team, exhibition matches. But six goals will definitely help Chinakhov not to leave for Cleveland in early October.