The general director of “Ufa” assessed Agalarov with the words “star fever does not threaten” :: Football :: RBC Sport

Shamil Gazizov believes that now we need to talk less about the young striker, who still has a lot to achieve

Shamil Gazizov

(Photo: Global Look Press)



Ufa striker Hamid Agalarov is unlikely to face “star fever” after a successful start of the season. Shamil Gazizov, general director of the club, told RIA Novosti about this.

“He is a young guy, he works hard, listens and does everything that the head coach says. He is great, but you need to talk less about him, there is still much to be achieved. I do not think that Hamid is threatened with “star fever. He grew up in a football family, a well-mannered guy, ”Gazizov said.

Ufa forward topped the list of scorers in the Russian Premier League



According to the general director of Ufa, he is pleased that the 21-year-old striker scores different goals, which speaks of his versatility. “I hope he will continue to score important goals for the team,” concluded Gazizov.

On Saturday, Ufa beat Khimki at home with a score of 3: 2. Agalarov scored a double and topped the RPL scorer list with eight goals in eight games.