The name of Emma Stone’s daughter has become known. Let’s tell!

Two months ago, the star became a mother for the first time.





Emma Stone











In March, the 32-year-old actress and her husband, director of Saturday Night Live, Dave McCurry, became parents: the couple had a daughter. Celebrities rarely talk about their personal lives, so there have been no comments on the joyful event from them yet. The other day, Emma Stone was published for the first time after pregnancy, but she did not say a word about her new role. On the other hand, the Oscar winner admired her fit figure and stylish look from Louis Vuitton at the premiere of the movie Cruella.

Today TMZ revealed the name of Emma and Dave’s daughter by accessing her birth certificate – Louise Jean McCurry! It is likely that Stone named her daughter after her grandmother, Gina Louise. The actress, by the way, has the same middle name as her heiress. It also became known from the document that the baby was born at the Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

The actress and director were married a year ago in a secret ceremony. They did not officially confirm this information, but last May, Emma showed the ring on that very finger and noted that she was lucky to marry a non-toxic person. The couple announced their engagement in December 2019.