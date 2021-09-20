The network discusses the upcoming appearance of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the 2020 Golden Globes

Brad Pitt / Jennifer Aniston

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony always attracts maximum attention. The upcoming event, which will take place on January 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, is no longer silent in the media. The list of nominees for the outgoing year included 55-year-old Brad Pitt and 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston. This rare coincidence is discussed with delight on social networks.

Fans of the former couple still remember how the stars looked beautiful next to each other when they were together. 14 years have passed since the actors’ divorce, and all this time their fans have not lost hope for the reunion of Jennifer and Brad. And now, when they are both officially free and maintain friendly relations, this issue does not cease to be a subject of discussion.



Brad Pitt



Jennifer Aniston



Even if Pitt and Aniston do not intersect on the red carpet, then within the framework of the “Golden Globe – 2020” there will be many parties, at any of which the ex-spouses can meet. In addition, another ex-lover of Brad, 47-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow, will most likely appear at the ceremony.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow at the Golden Globes! The world trembled from one news! In itself, it’s good if Jennifer and Brad just show up at the ceremony together! Jen, Brad and Gwyneth in one event and fingers crossed in one shot! Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are nominated for a Golden Globe! Will they appear in the same room ?!

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s nomination for awards is the only thing that really excites me in the nominations! – these are just some of the comments of users of social networks.



Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in 2004

Aniston is nominated for the 2020 Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Television Drama Series: the jury noted her work on The Morning Show, and Pitt was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his work in the film “Once in Hollywood” (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).