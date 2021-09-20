The player of the NHL club lost consciousness during the match :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

Jared Makaisek was hit by force at the side, after which he lost consciousness. As a result, the player was taken away from the site on a gurney.

Read us on News News

Detroit Red Wings defender Jared Makaisek collapsed during a test against the Columbus Blue Jackets. This was reported by the press service of the team.

The 21-year-old Canadian who was in the newcomers’ camp was hit by force at the side, after which he lost consciousness. As a result, the player was taken away from the site on a gurney. At the moment, Makaisek is conscious in the hospital under the supervision of doctors.

Maikazek was selected overall 36th overall by Detroit in the 2018 NHL Draft. Maikazek has previously played for Canada’s junior and youth teams at the World Championships. He also has four Super Series games against the Russian national team. Last season, he played 10 games in the American Hockey League, the second-strongest championship after the NHL.

In March, the captain of the St. Petersburg team “Dynamo” Timur Fayzutdinov died of injuries sustained in a match of the Youth Hockey League.