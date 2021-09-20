The Russian entered the list of the most expensive players under 18 years old

Transfermarkt has published an updated ranking of the world’s most valuable players under the age of 18. The midfielder of Dynamo and the Russian national team Arsen Zakharyan, whose value is estimated at € 9 million, took 16th place and became the only representative of Russia in the rating

Midfielder of Dynamo and the Russian national team Arsen Zakharyan became the only representative of Russia in the updated rating of the most expensive players in the world under 18 according to the Transfermarkt portal. The footballer, who took part in nine games this season, including having made his debut for the national team, scored one goal and gave three assists, took 16th place. Compared to July this year, Zakharyan’s value has grown by 125%, from € 4 million to € 9 million. There is already interest in Zakharyan among European clubs – from Leipzig and Brugge to Barcelona and the current winner of the Champions League Chelsea.

The first place in the list was taken by one of the main contenders for the Golden Boy prize, Pedri. Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder last season became the record holder for the number of matches played, having played 73 games for the club and the national team. Transfermarkt estimated the cost of the 18-year-old footballer at € 80 million – € 10 million more than in May 2021. This season, Pedri has played three matches for Barcelona, ​​in which he has not been noted for effective actions. In the last match – against Bayern (0: 3) in the Champions League – the Spaniard suffered a front thigh injury and will miss from two weeks to a month.

In second place in the ranking is Pedri’s teammate Ansu Fati, to whom Barcelona gave the 10th number after Lionel Messi left for PSG. Compared to January, the transfer value of Fati dropped by € 20 million to € 60 million. The 18-year-old striker missed about ten months due to a meniscus injury, but, according to Mundo Deportivo, may return to the field in the seventh round in a match against “ Levante “. Last season, the player took part in seven La Liga matches, in which he scored four goals.

The three most expensive players under the age of 18 were closed by the Frenchman Eduardo Kamavinga, who switched from Rennes to Real Madrid (Madrid) in the summer for € 31 million, almost half its market value. According to Transfermarkt, the midfielder’s cost is € 55 million – € 5 million less than in January 2021. This season, the 18-year-old Frenchman took part in eight matches, in which he scored one goal and provided one assist – in the victorious match with Inter (1-0) in the Champions League.

In fourth place is Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, whose cost was € 55 million – € 20 million less than in February 2021. This fall, the 18-year-old scored against Besiktas in the Champions League (2-1) and broke Killian Mbappe’s record as the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history. In total, this season, the Englishman played in seven games, in which he scored two goals and gave four assists.

The top 5 also includes Bayer’s attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz. The teammate of the goalkeeper of the Russian national team Andrei Lunev is estimated at € 45 million – of the top five players in the rating, Wirtz is the only one whose value has not changed compared to the previous rating. At the same time, Wirtz, who turned 18 in May, continues to be the most expensive player in his club. This season, the German took part in four matches, in which he scored three goals and gave three assists.

The top ten also includes Jamal Musiala from Bayern (€ 38 million), Giovanni Reina (€ 38 million) and Yussuf Mukoko (€ 18 million) from Borussia Dortmund, Ryan Shekri from Lyon (€ 27 million) and Eliš Moriba from Leipzig (€ 25 million).

Places from 11 to 20 were taken by Eremi Pino from Villarreal (€ 15 million), Harvey Elliot from Liverpool (€ 15 million), Yunus Musa from Valencia (€ 15 million), Kaiki from Fluminense “(€ 14 million), Luc Gourn-Duat from Saint-Etienne (€ 12 million), Arsen Zakharian from Dynamo (€ 9 million), Benjamin Sheshko from Red Bull Salzburg (€ 8 million), Devine Rench from Ajax (€ 8 million), Yusuf Demir from Barcelona (€ 8 million) and Franchisko Conceisan from Porto (€ 8 million).