The Russian entered the rating of the most expensive football players under 18 years old: Football: Sport: Lenta.ru

Midfielder of Dynamo and the Russian national team Arsen Zakharyan entered the list of the most expensive football players under 18 years old. It took 16th place in the ranking, its value was estimated at nine million euros. Zakharyan became the only Russian on the list, the Transfermark portal reported on its Instagram.

The footballer, who took part in nine games this season, scored one goal and gave three assists, is recognized as one of the most expensive football players in the world under 18 years old. Compared to July 2021, Zakharyan’s value soared by 125 percent: from four million euros to nine million.

It is noted that European clubs have already begun to show interest in Zakharyan, including Leipzig, Club Brugge, Barcelona and the current champion of the Champions League, Chelsea.

The leader of the rating was one of the main contenders for the Golden Boy prize, Pedri, the Spanish midfielder of Barcelona. In second place was his team-mate Pedri Ansu Fati, and the third place was taken by the Frenchman Eduardo Kamavinga, who issued a transfer from Rennes to Real for 31 million euros.

On September 14, it became known about Barcelona’s interest in Zakharyan. Later it turned out that the midfielder is not interested in moving to the Catalan club, since he considers the transition to be a jump over several steps.