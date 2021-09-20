The Russian woman who has condemned our gymnasts in Tokyo will lose her position. She was removed from the FIG elections – 09/20/2021

A source: Sport-Express

Natalya Kuzmina, who directed the judges at the Tokyo Olympics, will not be re-elected as the head of the FIG technical committee for rhythmic gymnastics at the congress in Antalya, Turkey, November 5-7. Our country, which nominated a 68-year-old Russian woman for this position, has officially withdrawn the application filed back in May. Perhaps Kuzmina could be nominated by the national federations of Israel or Bulgaria, which won the 2020 Games. But the terms of nomination have long passed, so for the first time in eight years the technical committee will have a new head – the Egyptian Noha Abu Shabana should become him on an uncontested basis.

Demonstrated her neutrality to the world

The withdrawal of Kuzmina’s candidacy was Russia’s reaction to the participation of this specialist in the scandal with the refereeing at the Olympic Games-2020. In our country, it is believed that the assessments of Russian girls were unjustly underestimated for the sake of the “principle of universality” (expansion of the geography of champions). It was the head of the FIG technical committee who rejected in Tokyo numerous protests against the results of Dina Averina and the Russian team of group matches, which were submitted by our coaching staff. After the Olympics, the structure headed by Kuzmina refused to provide a video analysis of the assessments of the winners of the Games and published a statement in which it recognized the work of the judges as “honest and impartial.” At the same time, the technical committee complained about attempts to unbalance the judges with the help of “messages containing hatred and threats.”

Such disregard for the interests of their own country caused bewilderment among Russian fans and specialists. The head coach of the Russian national team, Irina Viner-Usmanova, said that Kuzmina did her best to demonstrate her neutrality to the world for the opportunity to be re-elected to the post of head of the technical committee, which she has held since 2013. As one of the proofs of the arbiters’ bias, a prolonged pause with the scoring for the last type of individual all-around is cited, during which the judges could calculate and adjust the points in order to ensure the victory of the Israeli Lina Ashram.

– In Tokyo, there were problems with the judging panel. The judges who received red cards after the World Cup were still selected for the Olympics. There were many such moments. Natalia Kuzmina had to react. To say – no, gentlemen judges, this cannot be so, and we have no right to wait so long. Apparently, she was afraid that she was Russian, and if she helps Russia, it will negatively affect the elections … In addition, if Russia won two gold medals (in rhythmic gymnastics), then we would be ahead of Great Britain (in the medal standings of all Games). 2020). Irina Viner-Usmanova head coach of the Russian national rhythmic gymnastics team

The question arises, what kind of henchman is this?

The scandalous behavior of Kuzmina was discussed even at the presidential council on sports. “The question arises, what kind of protege you have, if under his leadership you are faced with some kind of refereeing that cannot be called meeting the requirements of the Olympic movement,” said Vladimir Putin, referring to Viner-Usmanova, who criticized the refereeing in Tokyo and stated that the Games have become politicized. After that, the issue with the withdrawal of the Russian application for the post of head of the technical committee was finally resolved, although many did not believe until the last that this was legally possible.

– Russia has withdrawn Natalia Kuzmina’s candidacy for the post of head of the technical committee of the International Gymnastics Federation, – RBC quotes Viner-Usmanova. – Kuzmina has not worked in Russia for 26 years, she lives in Japan. She must do something good for Russia too. We need to train new cadres who will work in the new composition – let her try to train young girls.

“We sent a letter, three hours later, the FIG published a new composition for the elections, and Kuzmina is not there, Russia withdrew her candidacy,” Viner-Usmanova clarified in a conversation with RIA Novosti. – We do not have a replacement, because we applied in May, even before the Games, and she (Kuzmina. – Approx. “SE”) then did such nasty things at the Olympics. And now we have withdrawn her candidacy, because without her it is better than with her, because no one would have dared to do what she did.

– The Technical Committee headed by Kuzmina Natalya Ivanovna made injustice in relation to the Russian gymnast, – Viner-Usmanova said about the essence of the claims against the head of the technical committee. – A huge number of violations were committed, and according to the regulations: the time for assigning marks, the time for parsing blocks, and so on. Unfortunately, our representative did not want to and could not do anything about it. I got scared. There is no politicization, there are only competition rules.

Misunderstandings should be dealt with away from prying eyes.

Behind Kuzmina’s shoulders is a huge path in rhythmic gymnastics. She was the last head coach of the USSR national team, holding this post from 1985 to 1992. Among her former wards are such stars as Marina Lobach, Alexandra Timoshenko, Marina Beloglazova, Oksana Skaldina and the tragically deceased Oksana Kostina. Natalya Ivanovna – Master of Sports, Honored Trainer of the USSR, Candidate of Pedagogical Sciences, Chevalier of the Order of Honor. In 1992, after the Barcelona Olympics, she went to work in Japan and lives there to this day. But already in 1994, Kuzmina began her career as a functionary judge, becoming a member of the representative of Russia in the technical committee of the European Gymnastics Union.

In 2013, the honored coach of the USSR became the head of the FIG technical committee after the scandalous resignation of the previous head of this structure, Maria Shishkovskaya. The representative of Poland was in conflict with the previous leadership of the federation over the new rules and examinations for judges. Kuzmina was also among those removed as a result of this conflict, but then she managed to achieve restoration through the courts. Then Natalia Ivanovna was actively supported in Russia – after all, she was the vice-president of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics. However, after being elected and twice re-elected to the post of head of the technical committee, Kuzmina behaved defiantly independently.

In particular, she was an ardent supporter of the “principle of universality”, which is professed by the head of FIG Morinari Watanabe. It boils down to the fact that in order to preserve the place of rhythmic gymnastics in the Olympic program, it is necessary to significantly expand the geography of competition winners, motivating representatives of different countries. True, initially it was about doing this at the expense of new disciplines, for example, the men’s category or mixed pairs with two subjects. In addition, Natalya Ivanovna opposed public scandals. “FIG is the same family, and sometimes there is a misunderstanding in every family,” she said. “It seems to me that this misunderstanding should be dealt with in the family kitchen, away from prying eyes, and not take the conflict out of the door.”